Gallagher scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Devils.

Gallagher put Montreal on top, 1-0, early in the second period when one-timed a feed past Nico Daws. It was the ninth tally of the season for Gallagher, who scored for the first time since returning from a five-game suspension. The once-productive veteran has just five points over the last 22 games and 17 for the season. It should be noted that Gallagher is off the fourth line; he had 12:37 TOI on the third unit with Josh Anderson and Jake Evans.