Kulak returned to action Tuesday and had an assist in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Senators.

Kulak was back in the lineup after a three-game run as a healthy scratch, while Victor Mete got some run on the active roster. He picked up the secondary helper on Shea Weber's second goal of the game, which knotted the game at 3-3. It was a make up for a poor defensive moment early in the first period when he left Drake Batherson alone in the middle of the ice, which led to Ottawa's first goal. Kulak has four points (all assists) over 14 games.