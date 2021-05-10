Price (concussion) will miss the remainder of the regular season but should be back for the start of the playoffs, per coach Dominique Ducharme, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Ducharme's statement clarifies the timetable on Price's absence. Jake Allen should continue to fill in for the team's final two regular-season tilts, but Price should retake the starting role in the postseason. Price will finish the regular season with a 12-7-5 record, 2.64 GAA and .901 save percentage.