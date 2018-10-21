Canadiens' Carey Price: Lets in four goals

Price allowed four goals on 34 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators.

Montreal got off to a terrific start, giving Price a 2-0 lead just four minutes into Saturday's contest, but he wasn't able to hang on. Through five games, the former Hart Memorial winner is boasting a pedestrian .904 save percentage along with a 2-1-2 record. He'll likely look to get back in the win column against the Flames on Tuesday.