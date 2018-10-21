Canadiens' Carey Price: Lets in four goals
Price allowed four goals on 34 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators.
Montreal got off to a terrific start, giving Price a 2-0 lead just four minutes into Saturday's contest, but he wasn't able to hang on. Through five games, the former Hart Memorial winner is boasting a pedestrian .904 save percentage along with a 2-1-2 record. He'll likely look to get back in the win column against the Flames on Tuesday.
More News
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Confirmed road starter against Sens•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Expected to start Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Solid in return•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Scheduled to start Wednesday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Misses third day•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Ruled out with flu Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.