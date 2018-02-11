Canadiens' Carey Price: Makes 30 saves in Saturday's shootout loss
Price stopped 30 of 32 shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Predators.
He was beaten only once in the shootout, but that was enough as Pekka Rinne shut down the Habs shooters completely. Price now has only one win in five games since the All-Star break, but his 2.19 GAA and .924 save percentage during that stretch suggests the lack of results has more to do with the play of the team in front of him.
