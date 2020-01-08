Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Canadiens collapse late
Lindgren allowed four goals on 30 shots in a 4-3 loss to the Red Wings on Tuesday.
Lindgren was solid despite the four goals allowed and deserved a better fate Tuesday night. Two unanswered goals by the hosts gave them the lead for good, causing Montreal to drop a seventh straight game. Lindgren is now winless in two starts at the NHL level this season. Even Carey Price is hard to trust in Montreal's net at the moment, so best to also avoid Lindgren at all costs until the team's form improves.
