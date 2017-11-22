Lindgren saved 26 of 28 shots during Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Dallas.

After allowing 10 goals through his previous two outings, this was a strong rebound from Lindgren -- and against a formidable offensive attack. Carey Price's (lower body) injury status is still up in the air, but he's currently traveling with the team, so who's announced as Wednesday's starter will be telling. Lindgren sports a .924 save percentage and 2.43 GAA through eight outings and projects to remain a solid asset as long as he's receiving regular starts. His value just might be fleeting.