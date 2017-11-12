Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Makes 34 saves in yet another win
Lindgren made 34 saves in a 2-1 overtime win over the Sabres on Saturday.
Lindgren entered the game with a 1.50 GAA and .953 save percentage and he improved on those numbers in this outing. He's no Carey Price, but he's performing admirably in his place. Take advantage in the short term.
More News
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Tending twine Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Takes first loss of season•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Comes up with second straight win•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Tuesday's netminder versus Vegas•
-
Canadiens' Charlie Lindgren: Expected to start Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...