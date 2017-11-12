Lindgren made 34 saves in a 2-1 overtime win over the Sabres on Saturday.

Lindgren entered the game with a 1.50 GAA and .953 save percentage and he improved on those numbers in this outing. He's no Carey Price, but he's performing admirably in his place. Take advantage in the short term.

