Lindgren was reassigned from AHL Laval to the Canadiens' taxi squad Wednesday, per CBS Sports.
Lindgren was sent to the minors Tuesday, but is back with the taxi squad as the No. 3 option behind Carey Price and Jake Allen. It's a role Lindgren will likely fill for most of the 2020-21 campaign.
