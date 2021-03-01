Lindgren was recalled from AHL Laval to the taxi squad Monday.
Lindgren and Michael McNiven continue to alternate between the taxi squad and minors. The 27-year-old Lindgren has played two games in the AHL this year, recording an .875 save percentage and a 1-1-0 record.
