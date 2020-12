Perry secured a one-year, $750,000 contract with Montreal on Monday.

Perry saw action in 57 games with the Stars last year in which he garnered five goals on 77 shots, 16 assists and 70 PIM. This will be Perry's 16th season in the NHL, having racked up 377 goals and 420 helpers in 1045 games, primarily with the Ducks. The two-time NHL All-Star and 2007 Stanley Cup champion figures to take on a bottom-six role with the Habs, making him a mid-range fantasy option at best.