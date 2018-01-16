Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Emerging from first-half funk

Pacioretty had five shots and scored a goal in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Pacioretty's third-period tip-in of a Jeff Petry shot knotted the game at four apiece, sending this one into overtime and netting the Habs a point. Following a start to the season in which he had just eight goals in the first 40 games, the captain has scored in four consecutive games. Having Pacioretty rekindle his scoring touch is a positive development, as is Montreal picking up six of a possible eight points as it heads to Boston for an encounter with the Bruins on Wednesday.