Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Emerging from first-half funk
Pacioretty had five shots and scored a goal in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Islanders.
Pacioretty's third-period tip-in of a Jeff Petry shot knotted the game at four apiece, sending this one into overtime and netting the Habs a point. Following a start to the season in which he had just eight goals in the first 40 games, the captain has scored in four consecutive games. Having Pacioretty rekindle his scoring touch is a positive development, as is Montreal picking up six of a possible eight points as it heads to Boston for an encounter with the Bruins on Wednesday.
More News
-
Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Builds point streak•
-
Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Finally marks goals column•
-
Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Futility continues in loss Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Being shopped per report•
-
Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Scoreless for month•
-
Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Helps twice in Tuesday's win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...