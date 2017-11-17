Canadiens' Max Pacioretty: Unable to practice due to flu
Pacioretty missed Friday's practice with the flu.
The Habs have a home game against the Maple Leafs scheduled for Saturday, but Pacioretty, Jonathan Drouin and defenseman Jordie Benn are all currently sick. This is certainly a situation worth monitoring as we head into another busy weekend of hockey.
