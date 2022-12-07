Matheson posted an assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Matheson set up Johnny Kovacevic on the opening goal at 12:56 of the first period. With four helpers in his last three games, Matheson is taking to a top-pairing role quite well. The defenseman has a goal, four assists, 21 shots on net, 10 hits, nine blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through nine outings.