Canadiens' Nicolas Deslauriers: Game-time decision Saturday
Deslauriers will take pregame warmups Saturday, but he is considered a game-time decision for the matchup.
Deslauriers was left in the press box Thursday against the Coyotes, but no injury was designated as a reason for his absence. It appears something is endangering his status for Saturday's matchup, but official confirmation won't come until the team takes the ice for warmups. If he can't go, Daniel Carr will likely slot in again.
