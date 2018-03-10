Canadiens' Rinat Valiev: Out Saturday
Valiev (lower body) isn't expected to play Saturday afternoon against the Lightning, NHL.com reports.
Valiev is a projected scratch, whereas AHL Laval call-up Brett Lernout is likely to be inserted on the third pair on the right side of Jordie Benn. This won't have fantasy hockey implications since Valiev has yet to record a point through 12 games since originally debuting with the Maple Leafs in 2015-16.
