Valiev (lower body) isn't expected to play Saturday afternoon against the Lightning, NHL.com reports.

Valiev is a projected scratch, whereas AHL Laval call-up Brett Lernout is likely to be inserted on the third pair on the right side of Jordie Benn. This won't have fantasy hockey implications since Valiev has yet to record a point through 12 games since originally debuting with the Maple Leafs in 2015-16.