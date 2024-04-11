Montembeault will tend the twine on the road against the Islanders on Thursday.

Montembeault has given up three or more goals in five of his last seven contests while registering a 3-3-1 record and 3.07 GAA. Given the Habs' recent goalie rotation, the 27-year-old backstop could play his final game of the season versus the Red Wings on Monday, with Cayden Primeau taking the other two remaining contests.