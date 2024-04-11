Share Video

Montembeault will tend the twine on the road against the Islanders on Thursday.

Montembeault has given up three or more goals in five of his last seven contests while registering a 3-3-1 record and 3.07 GAA. Given the Habs' recent goalie rotation, the 27-year-old backstop could play his final game of the season versus the Red Wings on Monday, with Cayden Primeau taking the other two remaining contests.

