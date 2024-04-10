Montembeault made 33 saves in a 9-3 win over the Flyers on Tuesday.

Yes, Montembeault was busy. But he was staked a 6-0 lead heading into the third frame and never relinquished the lead. Montembeault played a great bounce back game after being yanked Saturday night after yielding four goals on 12 shots to Toronto. This season, he's 16-15-7 with a 3.10 GAA and .904 save percentage. He has no shutouts.