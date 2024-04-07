Montembeault allowed four goals on 12 shots Saturday before being pulled in the second period of a 4-2 loss to Toronto.

He was great in the first frame, but the wheels came off in the second period. Montembeault allowed two goals in a 17-second span early in the middle period, and he then allowed two more in a 34-second span less than five minutes later. Montembeault was pulled at 7:54 of the second and replaced by Cayden Primeau. Since Feb. 10, he has amassed a 3-7-3 record in 13 starts, although Saturday was only the third time in that span that he'd allowed four or more goals. Montembeault has quietly shown the Habs that he may be their twinetender of the future.