Montembeault stopped 28 of 31 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Montembeault was sharp Thursday, holding the Islanders to single goals in the second and third periods before ultimately surrendering the game-winner to Kyle Palmieri in overtime. Overall, the 27-year-old Montembeault is 16-15-8 with a .904 save percentage and 3.10 GAA this season. Cayden Primeau figures to get the starting nod Saturday in Ottawa, lining up Montembeault for his final start of the year Monday in Detroit.