Montembeault will get the starting nod at home against the Flyers on Tuesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Montembeault has struggled to pick up victories all season, especially in his last 10 outings where he is 2-5-3 with a 2.93 GAA. Looking into the final few games of the season, the 27-year-old backstop figures to continue splitting the workload with Cayden Primeau -- a trend that could carry over into the 2024-25 campaign.
