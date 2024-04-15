Share Video

Montembeault will defend the cage against Detroit on the road Monday.

Montembeault is likely playing in his last game of the season due to the Habs' back-to-back. If that's the case, the 27-year-old Quebec native enters the game with a chance to top his career-high mark in wins after recording 16 through his 40 appearances this year. Look for Cayden Primeau to get the nod at home against Detroit on Tuesday.

