Montembeault gave up five goals on 35 shots (.857 save percentage) in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to Detroit.

Montembeault likely has played his final game of the season with the Habs back in action versus Detroit at home Tuesday. The netminder needed just one more win to top the 16 he put up last season, but instead finishes the year tied with that number again. Looking ahead to next season, the 27-year-old Montembeault should enter the campaign as the presumptive No. 1, though Cayden Primeau could challenge for more opportunities.