Montembeault inked a three-year, $9.45 million contract extension Friday.

Montembeault has been sharing the net with Jake Allen this season. The 27-year-old Montembeault is 5-3-1 with a 2.73 GAA and .910 save percentage in 2023-24. He is currently on a two-game winning streak and is likely to face the Red Wings on Saturday.