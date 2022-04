Chiasson scored a goal and added two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings.

Chiasson tied the game at 2-2 with a goal at 14:31 of the third period. This was his first point in four games since he returned from an illness. The 31-year-old winger struggled for much of the season before moving into a top-six role in April. He's at 13 tallies, 22 points, 92 shots on net, 67 hits and a plus-4 rating through 66 contests.