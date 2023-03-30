Chiasson (undisclosed) is good to play Thursday versus Carolina.
Chiasson wasn't available Tuesday due to the injury. He has five goals and seven points in 11 outings in 2022-23. In his return, Chiasson is projected to skated alongside Jonatan Berggren and Austin Czarnik.
