Chiasson registered a power-play goal in Thursday's 7-6 shootout loss to the Sabres.

Chiasson has six goals on 23 shots for an otherworldly shooting percentage (26.1) with the Wings. Granted, it's a small sample size at 16 games, but the veteran winger has seven of his nine points on the man advantage. It will be interesting to see if GM Steve Yzerman ultimately re-signs Chiasson given his instant success with the new club; otherwise, the team can let him walk as an unrestricted free agent this summer.