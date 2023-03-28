Chiasson is questionable for Tuesday's matchup with the Penguins due to an undisclosed injury, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

With Chiasson's status in doubt, the Red Wings recalled Tanner Hirose, who could be in line to make his season debut versus Pittsburgh. For his part, the 32-year-old Chiasson has been limited to just 11 contests this season, though he's been very productive in those outings with five goals and two assists, including five power-play points.