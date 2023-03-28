Chiasson (undisclosed) won't play Tuesday versus Pittsburgh, but he's expected to return Thursday against Carolina, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Look for Chiasson to return to a bottom-six role versus the Hurricanes. He's played well since signing a one-year contract with the Red Wings on March 3, picking up five goals and seven points through 11 contests.
