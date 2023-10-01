Chiasson was released from his professional tryout with the Bruins on Saturday, per Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic.
Chiasson will now look for another chance in the NHL after failing to stick with Boston for the 2023-24 season. The 33-year-old winger tallied six goals, five coming on the power-play, and three assists in 20 games last year with Detroit.
More News
-
Bruins' Alex Chiasson: Agrees to professional tryout•
-
Red Wings' Alex Chiasson: Thriving on power play•
-
Red Wings' Alex Chiasson: Slated to return Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Alex Chiasson: Expected back Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Alex Chiasson: In doubt Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Alex Chiasson: Scores power-play goal•