Canucks' Ben Hutton: Not ready to return
Hutton (foot) will not suit up Monday in Chicago.
Hutton continues sporting a walking boot on his injured foot and remains a ways away from returning to game action. Ashton Sautner will likely take Hutton's spot for Monday's road contest.
