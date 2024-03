Boeser scored a power-play goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Kings.

Boeser got the Canucks on the board in the third period, but the Kings didn't let them make a comeback. The tally extended Boeser's point streak to six games (five goals, three assists), and he's scored a power-play goal in three straight outings. The 27-year-old winger is up to 35 goals, 62 points (21 on the power play), 164 shots on net and a plus-23 rating over 62 appearances.