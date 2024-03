Boeser registered an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Boeser has three assists over his last four games, but he's gone five contests without a goal. The 27-year-old helped out on J.T. Miller's tally in the opening minute of the game. Boeser has 35 goals, 30 helpers, 180 shots on net and a plus-26 rating through 67 appearances this season, by far the best of his NHL career.