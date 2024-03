Boeser registered an assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Kings.

Boeser has gotten on the scoresheet in seven of the last eight games, earning five goals and four assists in that span. His helper was a timely one Tuesday, setting up J.T. Miller's goal during a delayed penalty on the Kings. Boeser has 35 goals, 28 assists, 169 shots on net, 45 hits and a plus-23 rating over 64 appearances in a career year.