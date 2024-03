Boeser scored a goal and added two PIM in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.

Boeser cut the deficit to one goal with 2:53 left in the third period, but the Canucks couldn't find an equalizer. The winger's scoring pace has dropped significantly in March -- he has two goals and six points over 10 contests this month, and he's gone 12 games without a multi-point effort. For the season, Boeser has 37 tallies, 31 helpers. 186 shots on net and a plus-24 rating through 72 appearances.