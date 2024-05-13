Soucy will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety for cross-checking Edmonton's Connor McDavid on Sunday.

Soucy was assessed a two-minute penalty for cross-checking McDavid at the 20-minute mark of the third period in Game 3. The 29-year-old Soucy has four assists, seven shots on goal, nine blocked shots and 27 hits in nine contests this postseason. If he receives a suspension, the Canucks could insert Noah Juulsen, Christian Wolanin, Mark Friedman or Matt Irwin into the lineup for Game 4 on Tuesday.