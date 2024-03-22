DeSmith stopped 16 of 17 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.

DeSmith limited the damage to a Juraj Slafkovsky goal late in the second period. The Canucks have done well to limited the pucks getting through to DeSmith, who has faced just 58 shots over his last three outings. He's 2-1-1 as the team's primary starter with Thatcher Demko (knee) sidelined. DeSmith is up to 10-5-6 with a 2.75 GAA and a .900 save percentage over 23 appearances this season. The Canucks' homestand continues Saturday versus the Flames.