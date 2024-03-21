DeSmith will guard the home goal versus the Canadiens on Thursday.

DeSmith continues his run as the No. 1 goalie with Thatcher Demko (knee) sidelined. DeSmith has allowed eight goals over his last three starts, going 1-1-1 in that span. He won his previous outing against the Canadiens with 30 saves on 32 shots in a 5-2 victory in November.