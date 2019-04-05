Canucks' Chris Tanev: Done for season
Tanev (ankle) isn't expected to be cleared medically until a few days prior to the beginning of the 2019 IIHF World Championship, which means he won't be available for Saturday's season finale against St. Louis, Irfaan Gaffar of Sportsnet reports.
Tanev will finish the campaign having totaled just two goals and 12 points in 55 games. The 29-year-old Canadian is still unsure if he'll represent his country in the IIHF World Championship, but he'll be back to 100 percent well ahead of next season's training camp either way.
