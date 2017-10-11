Tanev netted his first goal of the season in Tuesday's overtime loss to the Senators.

Tanev skated 21:18 in the game and was flying in the 3-on-3 overtime period. The 27-year-old is arguably the best Canucks' defenseman, but he's counted on more for his defense than his offensive ability. Tanev isn't afraid to join the rush, however, and has shown great offensive awareness thus far, so look for him to improve on the lackluster two goals and 10 points he recorded in 2016-17.