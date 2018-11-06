Canucks' Chris Tanev: In lineup Tuesday
Tanev (hip) will rejoin the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Wings, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
Tanev was activated from IR earlier in the day, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that he will make his way back into the group of skaters. The team hasn't announced who will come out of the lineup in his place yet, but that will be revealed when the team takes the ice for pregame warmups.
