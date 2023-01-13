Garland notched a goal during Thursday's loss to Tampa Bay.
Garland has goals in back-to-back contests, and he's riding a three-game point streak. He's up to eight goals and 21 points through 40 games, while putting up 82 shots, 21 PIM, 21 hits, and six power-play points.
More News
-
Canucks' Conor Garland: Credited with assist in loss•
-
Canucks' Conor Garland: Scores goal Thursday•
-
Canucks' Conor Garland: Provides two helpers Friday•
-
Canucks' Conor Garland: Draws power-play helper•
-
Canucks' Conor Garland: Tallies in win Wednesday•
-
Canucks' Conor Garland: Registers helper in overtime win•