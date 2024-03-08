Pettersson posted a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Pettersson set up Quinn Hughes' first-period tally to open the scoring. It's now been 10 games since Pettersson had a multi-point effort -- he's logged two goals and three assists in that span. The 25-year-old face of the franchise has 77 points (27 on the power play), 173 shots on net, 96 hits, 53 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating over 65 appearances.