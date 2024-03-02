Pettersson signed an eight-year, $92.8 million contract with Vancouver on Saturday, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.
Petterrson would have been eligible for restricted free agency in the summer following the completion of his three-year, $22.05 million deal. The 25-year-old forward has amassed 29 goals, 75 points, 163 shots on net and 95 hits across 62 games this season.
