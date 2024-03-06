Pettersson scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Kings.

Pettersson snapped his six-game goal drought with the second-period tally. He's up to 30 goals on the year, but just three of them have come over the last 15 games. The center, who signed an eight-year contract extension over the weekend, is up to 76 points (26 on the power play), 170 shots on net, 96 hits and a plus-15 rating through 64 appearances.