Pettersson broke his thumb at the 2018 IIHF World Championships in Denmark.

Pettersson was representing Sweden in the tournament after an excellent SHL playoffs in which he recorded 10 goals and 19 points in 13 playoff games to lead the Vaxjo Lakers to their second SHL Championship. Pettersson suffered the injury in a game against Switzerland on Sunday and will have surgery on his injured thumb, according to Sweden's head coach Rikard Gronborg. It's expected to be healed within three or four weeks. Pettersson scored a goal and added a pair of assists for Tre Kronor at the tournament and is expected to be a key offensive contributor for the Canucks in the near-future.