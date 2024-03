Pettersson scored a power-play goal on two shots, added an assist, logged two hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Jets.

This was Pettersson's first multi-point effort since Feb. 15. He's picked up six points over his last seven outings and has a power-play point in each of the last two games as he gets his offense back on track. The 25-year-old star has 31 goals, 79 points (28 on the power play), 175 shots on net, 98 hits and a plus-18 rating through 66 appearances this season.