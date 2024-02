Zadorov has served his two-game suspension and is eligible to play Thursday against Detroit.

Zadorov is currently mired in an eight-game pointless streak dating back to Jan. 15 against Columbus. In fact, the blueliner has yet to score for the Canucks this season with his only goal of the season coming while still a member of the Flames. Mark Friedman figures to be dropped from the lineup with Zadorov back in action.