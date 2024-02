Zadorov has been suspended for two games for his illegal check to the head on Lucas Raymond during Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

Zadorov also received a match penalty due to the incident, which occurred at 4:11 of the second period. The defenseman has four assists, 60 PIM, 62 hits and 29 blocks in 27 contests this season. Zadorov will be eligible to return Thursday for Vancouver's rematch against the Red Wings. In the meantime, Mark Friedman will likely draw into the lineup.