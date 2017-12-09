Canucks' Nikolay Goldobin: Likely to serve as spectator Saturday
Goldobin is expected to sit as a healthy scratch Saturday night against the Flames, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.
Canucks coach Travis Green plans to insert newcomer Nic Dowd into the lineup, so it looks as though Goldobin will have to watch this next game from the press box. The Russian has been rock solid in limited action this season, adding two points with a plus-3 rating over 11:27 of average ice time. We can't see him being out for very long.
